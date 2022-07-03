Salah will be best-paid Red at £350k a week

LONDON • Manager Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah's best years are still ahead of him, after the Liverpool forward ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract on Friday.

Salah's new deal will reportedly make him the club's highest-paid player of all time on £350,000 (S$590,350) a week until 2025.

The 30-year-old Egyptian had entered the final year of his previous contract with talks stalling over his wage demands. But tying him down to a new deal was key to Liverpool's hopes of continued success under Klopp - in five years at Anfield, Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances.

"This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I'm sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight," the German said.

"It's the best decision for us and him... I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come. And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend."

Since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has become a fundamental part of re-establishing Klopp's men as serial contenders for domestic and European success. He scored in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham and was the club's top scorer when they won the English top flight for the first time in 30 years in 2020.

"I feel great and excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah said.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next."

Last season, joint Golden Boot winner Salah was crowned Premier League Player of the Year by both players and football writers after scoring 31 goals to take Klopp's men to the brink of a historic quadruple.

They won the League Cup and FA Cup, but missed out on the league by a point to Manchester City and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid.

"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards)," Salah added. "Last season we were close to winning four... We are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well."

Liverpool had already lost one key player this summer when Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich.

However, Darwin Nunez's arrival from Benfica for a fee that could rise to a club record €100 million (S$145.6 million) has softened that blow.

