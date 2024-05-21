Salah suggests he will be at Liverpool next season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 19, 2024 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp embraces Mohamed Salah after his last match as Liverpool manager REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 19, 2024 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp embraces Mohamed Salah after his last match as Liverpool manager REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Updated
May 21, 2024, 01:34 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 01:34 PM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has suggested he will stay at the Premier League club following the departure of manager Juergen Klopp, the Egypt international said late on Monday.

With Klopp's exit after nearly nine years at the helm and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot officially confirmed as his successor, uncertainties regarding Salah's future at Liverpool had grown, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league during the close season. Liverpool's top scorer this season appeared somewhat out of form, especially towards the end of the campaign when their title charge faltered.

Late on Monday, after Slot was announced as Liverpool's new coach, Salah set forth his side's ambitions for the next season and sent out a parting message for Klopp.

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season." Salah wrote in a post on social media. "Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell."

"It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past 7 years," Salah captioned a picture of himself with the former Liverpool manager. "I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top