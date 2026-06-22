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Mohamed Salah was among the scorers who earned Egypt a historic first World Cup win.

VANCOUVER – Egypt earned the first World Cup win in their history by beating New Zealand 3-1 on June 21 , putting them on track to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Zico and Trezeguet were Egypt’s scorers after Finn Surman had given New Zealand the lead after 15 minutes of the Group G match in Vancouver.

The victory puts Egypt top of Group G on four points and needing just a draw against Iran in Seattle on June 26 to move into the last 32.

Salah’s goal came after he exchanged passes with Zico – named after the Brazilian legend – and then curled in a shot with his left foot in the 67th minute.

Salah then provided the assist for substitute Trezeguet – who himself is named after former France forward David Trezeguet – to make the game safe with a low header.

“In years to come we will remember that this was one of the achievements in history,” Salah said.

He praised the large Egyptian contingent in the crowd, saying: “It feels like we are playing in Egypt. It’s a great win and great vibe.”

Egypt had trailed the Kiwis, who opened the scoring through Surman’s towering header after 15 minutes.

But Zico equalised when he headed in a cross from Mohamed Hany before Salah and Trezeguet complete the Pharaohs’ comeback.

By the 10th minute of stoppage time, the Egyptian fans were whistling loudly for the referee to end the game.

When he did, an ear-splitting roar went up as Salah and company made history with the country’s first World Cup win and coach Hossam Hassan lapped the stadium with an Egyptian flag.

“My feelings are the same as those of the Egyptian people because I am one of them. I am one of them and I love them – those who came here and those who stayed up back in Egypt watching,” Hassan said.

“The stadium felt as if we were in Egypt. The fans made it feel as though we were playing in Egypt, and I told the players, ‘we’re playing in Egypt’. The stadium was full, like Cairo Stadium.”

New Zealand, after twice being pegged back by Iran in their 2-2 draw, again let a lead slip, and this time it proved more costly as Salah worked his magic.

“I think we contained them well enough, but they have good enough people in the whole side,” New Zealand captain Chris Wood told reporters.

“You can’t just focus on one player, and he (Salah) can pop up with a goal at any time and he showed that.”

“He’s a good player, you have to keep an eye on him, but there’s also a lot of other boys in that team that create problems and eventually they scored goals as well.”

Belgium and Iran drew 0-0 earlier in the other Group G game.

New Zealand round off the group stage against Belgium in Vancouver, while Egypt will meet Iran in their final game with all to play for in the race for a spot in the Round of 32. AFP, REUTERS