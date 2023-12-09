Salah nets 200th goal for Liverpool on way to beating 10-man Crystal Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 9, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
LONDON - Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring clash on Saturday.

Liverpool top the standings on 37 points, one ahead of Arsenal who face Aston Villa later on Saturday, after a game that centred on the sending-off of Eagles forward Jordan Ayew for a second yellow cards after an innocuous infringement in the 75th minute.

Salah struck just over one minute later, netting his 150th Premier League goal to cancel out Jean-Philippe Mateta's 57th-minute penalty with Liverpool's first shot on target in the game.

Knowing a win would send them to the top of the league, Liverpool continued to pour forward and their persistence paid off when substitute Elliott rattled in the winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to the delight of the travelling fans. REUTERS

