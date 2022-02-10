Salah is 'ready' for return but Mane is still out

LONDON • After a month away on international duty, Mohamed Salah could play for Liverpool against Leicester City in the Premier League today despite his Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) heartbreak.

However, Sadio Mane will not be available after returning to Senegal to celebrate his team's victory over Egypt on penalties after Sunday's final in Cameroon had finished goal-less.

Mane scored the decisive spot-kick in a match that pitted Liverpool's two star forwards against each other, helping his country win its first major football title.

Salah returned to Liverpool's training centre on Tuesday and will be assessed by medical staff ahead of the game against mid-table Leicester.

"Mo is now back, I spoke already to him," Klopp said, ahead of today's game at Anfield.

"He is very disappointed, of course, but looking forward...

"I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was, 'I'm ready'. He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster... He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go... but we will not rush it."

Klopp, whose side are second in the Premier League, said Mane was expected to arrive back on Merseyside today - the Lions of Teranga were hosted by Senegal President Macky Sall two days earlier - so the Foxes game will come too soon for him.

"It (the Afcon win) means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there," the German added.

"When he is back, we will talk to him and we will see how we can use him."

Aside from Mane, the Reds have no further absentees. Their opponents today are still missing Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand through injury while Nampalys Mendy was part of Senegal's victorious side.

The 10th-placed Foxes are reeling from their meek surrender of the FA Cup after a 4-1 fourth-round defeat at Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

In today's other game, Arsenal travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their first match since Jan 23. Wolves sit just two points behind the Gunners (36) and boast the second-best defensive record in the league (16 conceded). A win for the hosts would also see them leapfrog Mikel Arteta's side, sixth before yesterday's games.

The hosts have won their past three league games but looked out of sorts in their FA Cup exit to Norwich City over the weekend. They will be without Jonny, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Hwang Hee-chan.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to miss out for Arteta's men but Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will return after suspensions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.45am

WOLVES V ARSENAL

Ch103 & Ch228, tomorrow, 3.45am