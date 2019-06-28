Salah gets off the mark as Egypt reach last 16

Mohamed Salah scoring his first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations, as hosts Egypt secured a place in the last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 Group A win over the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ahmed Elmohamady prodded Egypt ahead on 25 minutes after a wicked Salah cross and the Liverpool star slammed in a second shortly before half-time to spark frenzied celebrations at the packed Cairo International Stadium. Their second group win helped the record seven-time African champions overcome the distraction of Amr Warda being banished from the squad earlier in the day over sexual harassment allegations on social media platforms this week. Multiple women had posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda's alleged lewd comments.