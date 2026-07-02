Salah fitness race in focus for Egypt ahead of Australia clash

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DALLAS, July 1 - Mohamed Salah remains in a race to be ready for Egypt's last 32 clash with Australia in Dallas on Friday with the forward continuing his recovery from a hamstring strain sustained in the 1-1 draw with Iran.

The Egyptians are in the knockout rounds for the first time after group phase eliminations in 1990 and 2018 and Salah's availability is a key concern for coach Hossam Hassan ahead of the clash with Tony Popovic's side.

A video of Salah working out in the gym away from team mates on the training pitch was posted on social media on Wednesday, suggesting the 34-year-old could be fit enough to play a part at Dallas Stadium.

"The road back begins," said the latest post, "and the King is coming back stronger."

The draw with the Iranians booked Egypt's place in the last 32 as runners-up in Group G after a win over New Zealand and an opening stalemate with Belgium.

Salah's stellar talent and reputation have been a focal point in the lead-up to the game for the Australians, who are attempting to win in the knockout rounds for the first time.

The Socceroos have moved past the group phase for the third time in their history and for a second World Cup in a row having been knocked out in Qatar in 2022 by eventual winners Argentina in the last 16 under former coach Graham Arnold.

Popovic's side started their 2026 campaign with a win over Turkey before losing 2-0 to the United States and drawing 0-0 with Paraguay to finish second in Group D.

The prospect - or otherwise - of facing Salah has dominated the build-up but full back Jordan Bos stressed the Australians would not be overawed if they do face the Premier League and Champions League winner.

"Maybe off the field there's some respect, but on the field there's no respect," Bos said. "It's eat or be eaten. That's how everyone's going to go into the game, and that's how I'll go into the game.

"Mo Salah is a top player. He's been at the top for a very long time. We'll definitely have to look at how we can stop him and Egypt.

"We've already done a little bit about that, and it's just fine-tuning and seeing what the coach and the staff have in mind to help us with that." REUTERS