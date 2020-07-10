Salah adamant he assists as well as he scores

LONDON • With 19 Premier League goals this season and four games remaining, Mohamed Salah remains very much in the hunt for his third successive Golden Boot, an accolade only Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have achieved.

The Egypt forward scored a brace on Wednesday as champions Liverpool beat Brighton 3-1 away, with captain Jordan Henderson also getting on the scoresheet.

Salah, who is three goals behind the season's leading top scorer, Jamie Vardy of Leicester, has now been directly involved in 100 league goals, scoring 73 times and making 27 assists since joining from Roma three years ago.

The 28-year-old is just the fourth Reds player to do so after Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Owen (148).

But, despite his standout display at the Amex Stadium, he was the subject of bewildering criticism by former Liverpool captain and midfielder Graeme Souness.

The pundit hit out at Salah's individualism after he had eight shots against the hosts, telling Sky Sports: "You've seen his reaction when people weren't finding him late on in the game in the last third.

"He was shooting at every opportunity, and his teammates will not have been happy with him on two or three occasions.

"But he's always selfish. I think tonight he was super selfish. He really wants his Golden Boot.

"They've (forwards) got an element of it - they've all got an element of it. But he takes it to another level. (Sadio) Mane has fallen out with him in the past over occasions where he feels he should have passed to him to score a goal and he shot himself."

However, Salah defended himself after the match, pointing out his assist record which shows he is not a selfish player.

On why critics overlook that part of his game, he said: "I don't know why. But I've a good number since I came here. Each season, I always have a good number. But people always look at me like I'm a goalscorer more than my assists.

"If they look at my number of assists, in my position I'm doing really well."

His manager Jurgen Klopp also leapt to his defence, saying: "He's a striker, how can it not be a motivation for him? That's clear.

"In the last two years, he won the Golden Boot, last year he shared it with Sadio and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (of Arsenal).

"In the end, you can only score goals when you perform well and he did that so that was really good and, apart from that, it's all fine."