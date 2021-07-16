Saka 'knew instantly the kind of hate' he would get

LONDON • England's Bukayo Saka said social media platforms are not doing enough to prevent online racist abuse after he was on the receiving end following his missed penalty in last Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shoot-out loss to Italy and Saka - who was reduced to tears - penned an apology to fans as the country's 55-year trophy drought was extended.

Saka, 19, thanked those who sent him messages of support, saying that "Love always wins" but vowed to stand strong against the hateful messages he received online.

"My reaction post-match said it all, I was hurting so much and I felt like I'd let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you I will not let the negativity that I've received this week break me.

"To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week.

"I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."

The three Black players were all targeted on social media after the final, with the racial abuse prompting a police investigation and country-wide condemnation.

Rashford and Sancho had also apologised earlier this week, with Sancho saying he was not surprised by the racist abuse.

"Sadly it's nothing new," he wrote on Twitter. "As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable. Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream."

The trio received overwhelming support, especially after a mural in Rashford's home town of Withington was defaced, before it was covered in messages of support.

British police said yesterday four people have been arrested over the online racist abuse and vowed "serious consequences" for those behind such crimes.

The government has also promised action against social media companies if they do not remove offensive material more quickly.

REUTERS