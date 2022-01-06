Saints' new owner not starting a revolution

LONDON • Southampton have been taken over by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak's Sport Republic investment firm, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Sport Republic, which specialises in sport and entertainment investments, have paid a reported £100 million (S$183.6 million) for the 80 per cent shareholding in the club previously owned by Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng.

But while Gao - who purchased his stake in 2017 - is bowing out, Katharina Liebherr, who inherited the club from her late father Markus in 2010, has retained her 20 per cent share in the Saints.

Solak is the lead investor in London-based Sport Republic, a company founded by Rasmus Ankersen - who recently stepped down as Brentford co-director of football - and Henrik Kraft.

"My partners and I have experience in long-term investments in the sports and entertainment industry and Sport Republic has been founded to combine this expertise and deliver something unique to the market," said Solak.

"Southampton has so many of the qualities we have been looking for in a major sports organisation.

"It has a great management team, excellent talent development, talented teams playing attractive football and a dedicated fan base...

"Southampton will be a cornerstone of the organisation we plan to build."

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's team are currently 14th in the Premier League.

Sport Republic said Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens would remain in charge of day-to-day operations. Kraft, the firm's chairman, added: "We will be an active and engaged owner, but we will not be starting any revolutions.

"We were attracted to Southampton because it is already a well-run club that follows a clearly defined strategy."

The deal is the third significant investment in a Premier League club in a space of months after Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky acquired a 27 per cent stake in West Ham United in November and a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium bought Newcastle United in October.

Newcastle are ready to splash their cash as multiple reports said on Tuesday that they have agreed a £12 million fee with Atletico Madrid to sign England international fullback Kieran Trippier.

It will be the Magpies' first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The club are expected to flex their financial muscle in the transfer window this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS