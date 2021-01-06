Saints leave Pool in a spot

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has started the mind games over a week before Liverpool host Manchester United on Jan 17, drawing a distinction between both their penalty records.

The Reds lost 1-0 at Southampton on Monday and their second loss of the season means the champions, who lead the table on goal difference, will be leapfrogged by United (33 points) and Manchester City (29) if the clubs win their game and two games in hand respectively.

Klopp's decision to move captain Jordan Henderson from midfield to the centre of defence to partner Fabinho because of injuries backfired in the second minute after former Reds striker Danny Ings lobbed Alisson for the winner.

But the German was left incensed by the refereeing decisions even though he conceded the visitors were yet again sluggish at St Mary's, with their winless streak in the league now at three games.

In 5½ years, Liverpool have earned a total of 30 penalties, while in the past 2½ seasons, United have been awarded 32 spot-kicks - a statistic that Klopp was quick to reference as he quizzed two calls that were brushed off by the officials.

"The best situations we had were with Sadio (Mane) having the ball at his feet," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"For anyone to say he's a diver is the biggest joke... He had two situations where other teams would get a penalty. The handball (Georginio Wijnaldum's shot was blocked by the hand of Jack Stephens), I don't know who will explain that to me...

"I hear Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in 5½ years. I have no idea if that's my fault, or how that can happen. But it's no excuse for the performance... The slow start cost us, that made life massively difficult tonight. This was a rather rusty moment - we have to admit that."

His side conjured up one shot on target - in the 75th minute - and have failed to score in 258 minutes of league football. They have scored once from 41 shots against West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and the Saints. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claimed Klopp's men had only themselves to blame for the defeat, with little of their customary gegenpressing on display.

"I expected a reaction on the back of two poor performances. We've just seen another one," he told Sky. "Liverpool's away form (only two victories from eight games) this season is so poor... That's a big worry."

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE I hear Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in 5½ years. I have no idea if that's my fault, or how that can happen. But it's no excuse for the performance. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, on the 32 penalties United have been awarded in the past 2½ seasons. The Reds have earned 30 spot-kicks in 5½ seasons.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl shed tears of joy and collapsed to his knees at the final whistle. The Saints last enjoyed a league win over Liverpool almost five years ago.

"When you see our guys fighting with everything they have, it makes me really proud," he said. "You need to have the perfect game against Liverpool and I think we did have that."

REUTERS