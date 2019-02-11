Saints fans face ban over Sala taunts

LONDON • Southampton have promised to ban supporters who mocked the death of Emiliano Sala by making aeroplane gestures during their 2-1 Premier League home loss to Cardiff on Saturday.

The game was Cardiff's first since the Argentinian striker's body was identified by an English coroner on Thursday, a day after it was recovered from underwater wreckage in the English Channel.

After the game at the St Mary's Stadium, a video on social media appeared to show two men in the home section making aeroplane gestures in the direction of the away fans.

Southampton confirmed both fans had been spoken to by police and intended to take "an extremely firm stance" over the incident.

The club added in a statement: "Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary's. The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified."

Cardiff had been given permission to wear shirts embroidered with a yellow daffodil, the national emblem of Wales and the team colour of Nantes. And a minute's silence in memory of Sala was impeccably observed before an emotional match for the Welsh club.

The plane carrying Sala from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, his new club, disappeared near the British island of Guernsey on Jan 21.

Captain Sol Bamba dedicated his goal and the victory to Sala.

He said: "A lot of things were going through my mind.

"I knew Emiliano. I know he was looking up there. The victory and the goal is for him."

The Ivorian defender scored the 69th-minute opener only for the hosts to equalise in stoppage time. But Kenneth Zohore netted a 93rd-minute winner that took Cardiff out of the relegation zone.

"It has been a tough couple of weeks," Bamba told Sky Sports. "We knew we had to give our all today. It wasn't easy but a performance like this was very pleasing."

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was proud of his side's resilience as he paid his own post-match tribute.

He said: "Emiliano was a fabulous lad, and it's appropriate we came down with our black armbands on and put in a performance like that.

"We could easily have folded, but we were determined.

"We're limited, but you can't question their character and what they've got under their shirts because they've bags of heart."

Pilot David Ibbotson is still missing and the family's crowdfunding effort was boosted by the €27,000 (S$41,500) from French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, who pledged the same amount to the Sala search.

