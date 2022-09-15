Sailors to face Dortmund in Singapore

Lion City Sailors announced on Wednesday that they will host a friendly match against eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions said further details for the game, which will take place in late November, will be announced later in September.

On Monday, Dortmund revealed they would use the mid-season World Cup break to travel to South-east Asia from Nov 21 to Dec 1 to play against sides in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The Dortmund squad will likely be missing stars like German internationals Marco Reus, Niklas Sule and Julian Brandt, as well as England's Jude Bellingham, who are set to feature at the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

But fans in the region might still catch the likes of up-and-coming players like Turkish midfielder Salih Ozcan and 17-year-old prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko of Germany.

On Tuesday, Persib Bandung and Persebaya Surabaya were announced as opponents for Dortmund in Indonesia.

Dortmund, who have had an office in Singapore since 2014, last visited the Republic in 2015 for a short trip during which they held meet-and-greet sessions that sandwiched a friendly match at Johor Darul Takzim.

They had planned to return here for the International Champions Cup but the 2019 tournament length was reduced and the event cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sailors, SPL champions in 2021, are aiming to retain their title this term but trail league leaders Albirex Niigata by three points with four matches left.