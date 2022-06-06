Sailors target WPL title

The Lion City Sailors women's team signalled their title intentions with a 4-1 win over Albirex Niigata in the Deloitte Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Yishun Stadium last night.

Given a bye in the league's opening round the previous weekend, the Sailors scored through a brace by Nur Izzati Rosni and goals from Dorcas Chu and Madison Telmer, after overcoming stiff resistance from Albirex in the first half.

Sailors coach Yeong Sheau Shyan was heartened by what she saw from her charges, saying: "It was already beyond expectations because we are coming into the game cold.

"The rest of the teams have played one week and we got most of our national players back for two weeks only. So this is already a very good step for us."

Albirex coach Nahar Daud felt the result did not reflect the game.

He said: "If you look at the scoreline it is like they are hammering us. But if you look at the game, I think my girls gave them a good fight and a run for their money."

Albirex, who lost 2-1 to Tanjong Pagar United the previous week, played a high defensive line to frustrate the Sailors, who were caught offside on several of their forays.

It was only in the 45th minute that the Sailors' relentless attacking reaped rewards.

As Albirex goalkeeper Maisarah Ramat went to collect a routine cross, she clashed with defender Nur Emilia Natasha and the ball was spilled into the path of Chu, who laid it off to an oncoming Izzati to open the scoring.

The Sailors doubled their lead just three minutes into the second half after an early cross from forward Sara Merican fell to an unmarked Chu, who tucked the ball into the near post.

Just 15 minutes later, a cross from Sailors defender Nur Umairah was spilled by Maisarah and headed in by 17-year-old Canadian Madison Telmer.

In the 76th minute, an Albirex free kick found the back-post run of Nadhra Aqilah, who headed the ball in to pull one back.

But, with four minutes left, Izzati doubled her tally after Maisarah again dropped the ball in front of goal.

Despite the comfortable win, Izzati, 23, felt there was room for improvement in attack.

She said: "The opponents were tough so it was a challenge for us.

"But we managed to get stronger and be more creative in the second half, and that's where we managed to find the penetrative pass and then finish with the goals."

While Izzati did not set a tangible target when asked if they are aiming to emulate their male counterparts, who won the Singapore Premier League last year, coach Yeong said they are definitely targeting the title. But, like Izzati, she knows there are areas that they need to work on.

"The chemistry needs to get better and we need to sort out some of our set-pieces, also with defending long balls because we are expecting more of that throughout the season," said the 44-year-old.

When asked who their biggest title challengers would be, Yeong named Tiong Bahru, who beat Hougang United 4-1, and Tanjong Pagar, who thrashed Balestier Khalsa 5-0 in yesterday's other matches. "I watched some of the matches and I think they are going to be our rivals," she said.