Sailors patient despite patchy start

After winning the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title last season to end a six-year foreign domination, the Lion City Sailors looked set to pick up more trophies this year.

This especially after they splashed the cash in the off-season to bolster their squad, adding Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne, Brazilian defender Pedro Henrique and former South Korean captain Kim Shin-wook.

But the Sailors have instead flattered to deceive at the start of their title defence, despite picking up six out of a possible nine points. They clinched the Community Shield with a 2-1 win over Albirex on Feb 19 but kicked off their SPL campaign with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Hougang United.

A shock 1-0 loss to Geylang International on March 4 - their first defeat in 20 league matches - followed and last Sunday, they were unconvincing yet again in their 1-0 win over Tampines Rovers and had to be bailed out by a penalty amid some controversial refereeing decisions.

And with Albirex Niigata, their main rivals for the championship, up next at the Jurong East Stadium today, the Sailors will need all hands on deck.

But Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon is not worried, instead calling for patience. He said: "Of course, we are not fully satisfied. I know as well, that fans can be feeling disappointed and that is understandable. We know there is a big room for improvement.

"I don't want to make excuses but we have brought several new players in and it will take time for the team to adapt to each other. Some of our players also arrived late or have not been fully fit. We have not been able to put out our best team yet."

Lestienne arrived short of match fitness and has yet to start for the Sailors, Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes picked up a muscle injury during pre-season and made only his first start of the season against the Stags. On the local front, 2020 SPL Player of the Year Gabriel Quak made his first appearance last weekend after recovering from a shoulder injury, while fellow national team winger Faris Ramli has only featured in one match due to a bout of Covid-19.

The team have also needed to get used to a new front man in 33-year-old Kim, who joined on a three-year deal worth over $3 million to replace Croat forward Stipe Plazibat. While Kim has already scored two goals in three SPL matches, he leads the line in a different fashion compared to Plazibat, who scored 14 goals and had seven assists in 17 games last term.

Plazibat was a mobile forward who could drop deep to link up play, but the 1.98m Kim is seen more as a traditional No. 9 who serves as the team's target man.

Said coach Kim: "It will take time for the team to adapt to the style of our new striker. He (Kim) is very different to Stipe. We are working hard in training to get the best combination but I have seen that the connection is getting better in training and I am sure we will see that translated into matches."

Meanwhile, Albirex head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga will look to bank on his side's imperious form when they face the Sailors. In their last two matches against Balestier Khalsa and the Young Lions, the Japanese side won 6-0 and 5-0 respectively.

Yoshinaga wants his side to show an improved performance from their 2-1 loss to the Sailors last month. He said: "It has been almost a month since the Community Shield (defeat). I'm looking forward to seeing if we have developed or not."

TAMPINES V HOUGANG

(TODAY)

Despite last week's 1-0 loss to the Sailors, Tampines would have been buoyed by how they performed against the defending champions. They will take that confidence into their first home game against Hougang today.

The Cheetahs, who beat Geylang International 3-2 for their first three points, won all three matches against the Stags last season, including 7-3 and 5-1 hammerings.

BALESTIER V YOUNG LIONS

(TOMORROW)

Both sides come into this fixture after conceding five goals each in defeats last week. The Tigers went down 5-3 to Tanjong Pagar while the Young Lions were thumped 5-0 by Albirex.

Balestier, who are still without a win this season, are expected to gain their maiden victory against Nazri Nasir's developmental squad but they will need to tighten up at the back after letting in 13 goals.

TANJONG PAGAR V GEYLANG

(TOMORROW)

Table toppers Tanjong Pagar will look to maintain their unbeaten start - two wins and a draw - when they host Geylang. Their unbeaten SPL run is now six games, stretching back to the end of last season.

The Eagles will look to get back to winning ways. They started with a headline-grabbing 1-0 win over the Sailors but suffered a late 3-2 loss to Hougang last week.