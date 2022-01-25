Sailors' new $2m signing keen to play with Lopes

Looking to shore up the defence ahead of their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League debut, Lion City Sailors have signed Brazilian centre-back Pedro Henrique, who has played in the Europa League with Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The 29-year-old, who has inked a three-year deal, was at Vitoria from 2015 to 2021, during which the club finished fourth in the league and runners-up in the Portuguese Cup in 2017. He also played in the Europa League the following season and scored in the 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg.

Henrique played in the second-tier European club competition again in 2019, before going on loan to Saudi side Al-Wehda and Brazilian club Atletico Goianiense.

The 1.9m defender is expected to be an upgrade on compatriot Jorge Fellipe, a Player of the Year nominee last season when the Sailors won their first Singapore Premier League (SPL) trophy as a privatised outfit.

Henrique is said to possess aerial prowess, astute positional sense, good composure and a strong ability to distribute the ball from the back. He is expected to gel with local defenders like Hariss Harun, Amirul Adli and Tajeli Salamat.

It is understood the Sailors paid Vitoria €1.3 million (S$2 million) to get their new man, who arrived on Jan 12 to serve a 10-day quarantine and participated in his first Sailors training session yesterday.

He said: "I wish I could have been part of the team when the club won the league last year. But I am excited about everything else that the club is doing off the field as well - the Sailors project is very ambitious, and I'm delighted to be able to play a part in making that vision a reality.

"I'm looking forward to working with Diego (Lopes) and club head coach Kim Do-hoon, who won the AFC Champions League.

"With so many of the squad having international experience with the Singapore team, I'm confident we will grow to be a team to be reckoned with."

Since privatising the Sailors in 2020, owners Sea Limited have pumped in significant investment to strengthen the club.

After finishing second in the SPL in their first season, they spent a league-record €1.8 million to sign Brazilian playmaker Lopes from then-Portuguese top-division club Rio Ave.

Last year, they pipped Albirex Niigata to the SPL title and qualified for the AFC Champions League, where they are drawn into Group F alongside Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, Chinese champions Shandong Taishan and the winners of a play-off between South Korea's Daegu FC and Thailand's Buriram United.

In November, they signed former South Korean captain and striker Kim Shin-wook on a three-year deal that is understood to be worth more than $3 million. They also have Singapore's top two custodians in the squad after recruiting goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud to challenge Hassan Sunny.

The Sailors are not done with their foreign recruitment, as they are still in the market for a wide forward.

Coach Kim said: "Pedro comes with qualities that will help the team... We are very clear that we must work to become competitive at the Asian level, and I'm confident that Pedro will help us...

"I can't wait to get started with the team in 2022. With the likes of Shin-wook and Pedro, along with the local players we have brought on board, I believe we will be more effective in improving our football."