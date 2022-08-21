Sailors in seventh heaven

The handbrake is off at Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Lion City Sailors, and after a 7-0 win over third-placed Tanjong Pagar United last night, only the brave or foolish would bet against them retaining their title this season.

In addition to the goal glut, the Sailors also hit the woodwork thrice in a dominant display at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Interim head coach Luka Lalic said: "I just feel like these guys should have more freedom to make decisions because we have such quality in the team.

"I told the players that my job as a coach is to take them to the final third. Whatever happens there, that's completely up to their individual quality. And wow. The goals today were a result of that."

The Sailors had thrashed the Young Lions 10-1 in Lalic's first game at the helm, after Kim Do-hoon left the club on Aug 11. They were expected to face a sterner test against Tanjong Pagar, but displayed their attacking intent fast.

Saifullah Akbar, usually an attack-minded midfielder but deployed on the left side of defence, and Gabriel Quak hit the crossbar and upright, respectively, inside the opening six minutes.

It did not take the Sailors much longer to find the net. In-form Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne put the finishing touch on a tippy-tappy move which sliced the Tanjong Pagar defence apart in the 10th minute.

Despite their dominance, they had to wait until added time in the first half to double their lead, with rampaging right-back Hafiz Nor finishing past onrushing Jaguars goalkeeper Fashah Iskandar.

The Sailors maintained their tempo and intensity in the second half, and scored twice in quick succession. Quak's shot from inside the area crept inside Fashah's far post in the 53rd minute, before Kim Shin-wook blasted home from close range five minutes later.

Diego Lopes, Sailors' Brazilian playmaker who is enjoying a renaissance in his sophomore season, then added a fifth from the penalty spot in the 69th minute before substitute Song Ui-young scored five minutes later. Lopes then put the finishing touch with a powerful shot from the edge of the area in the 87th minute.

Despite the big back-to-back wins, Lalic said: "I have worked in football too long to think that it's all sunshine and rainbows.