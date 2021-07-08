Sailors, Geylang to miss AFC Cup

For the second consecutive year, Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs will not compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup after the Asean Zone of the second-tier Cup competition was axed yesterday.

SPL sides Lion City Sailors and Geylang International were slated to compete in this year's edition and will miss out.

Tampines Rovers and Hougang United played three games last season before the entire tournament was canned owing to the coronavirus.

Organisers AFC announced yesterday that all matches in the Asean Zone have been cancelled due to the challenges finding a suitable host to stage the centralised games during the pandemic.

The AFC Cup Asean Zone comprised three of the tournament's 10 groups - Groups G, H and I - and the rest of the matches across the remaining zones will continue as scheduled.

This is a double blow for the SPL clubs as Singapore had in March initially earned the nod to host group stage matches from June 29 to July 6 involving the Sailors and Geylang, who were in Groups H and I respectively.

But on May 27, with Singapore entering phase two (heightened alert) due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and implementing restrictions, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced its withdrawal as a host. The AFC has not been able to find a replacement host.

The Sailors, who are aiming to become a top club in Asia, will now have to wait longer to face their regional counterparts.

Sailors chief executive officer Chew Chun-Liang said: "We were looking forward to competing against regional clubs, and all of us are disappointed that our portion of the AFC Cup competition has been cancelled."

Noting that they are "acutely aware" of the challenges brought about by the pandemic, he added: "We will continue to work hard to achieve success locally to ensure we qualify for AFC competitions next season and work towards our vision of competing and doing well in the region."

Geylang, meanwhile, will now focus on rediscovering their form in the SPL, which will resume on July 17 after an extended break of more than eight weeks.

Eagles' head coach Noor Ali said: "We are obviously disappointed we will not have the chance to compete in the AFC Cup again as this would have been our return to the competition for the first time since 2010.

"However, we understand the challenges the AFC faces amid the ongoing pandemic and recognise the health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance. We will now focus on getting the results domestically and hopefully regain our place on the continental stage again."