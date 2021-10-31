Sailors fishing for new striker

Top scorer Plazibat is out, Asian Champions League winner Kim Shin-wook among choices

  • Published
    1 hour ago
With ambitions of becoming Asian powerhouses, Lion City Sailors are on the lookout for a top striker, after deciding not to extend Croatian forward Stipe Plazibat's contract. They are understood to be closing in on South Korea international Kim Shin-wook.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions want an experienced target man with a proven record as they could be involved in potentially four competitions next year - the SPL, Singapore Cup, Asian Champions League, and the new Asean Club Championship.

