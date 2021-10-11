It was a night of firsts yesterday for the Lion City Sailors and their Korean coach Kim Do-hoon, seen here being tossed in the air by his jubilant team. They beat Balestier Khalsa 4-1 to claim the Singapore Premier League title, the first local side to do so since Warriors FC won the S-League, as it was known then, in 2014. The Sailors are the only privatised club here after Singaporean tycoon Forrest Li and his tech firm Sea took control last year. The financial backing has enabled the Sailors to build a title-winning squad quickly, as highlighted by their $2.9 million acquisition of Brazilian Diego Lopes, the most expensive player in Singapore football history.
Sailors cruise to first league title
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 11, 2021, with the headline 'Sailors cruise to first league title'. Subscribe