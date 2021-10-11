Sailors cruise to first league title

It was a night of firsts yesterday for the Lion City Sailors and their Korean coach Kim Do-hoon, seen here being tossed in the air by his jubilant team. They beat Balestier Khalsa 4-1 to claim the Singapore Premier League title, the first local side to do so since Warriors FC won the S-League, as it was known then, in 2014. The Sailors are the only privatised club here after Singaporean tycoon Forrest Li and his tech firm Sea took control last year. The financial backing has enabled the Sailors to build a title-winning squad quickly, as highlighted by their $2.9 million acquisition of Brazilian Diego Lopes, the most expensive player in Singapore football history. 

