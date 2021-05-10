Sailors advance to second spot after narrow 2-1 win

Their rudders appeared to sputter at times, but Lion City Sailors had just enough in the tank to pip Geylang International 2-1 in their Singapore Premier League clash at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night, in their first game since the departure of head coach Aurelio Vidmar.

The win placed them second in the table, just a point behind defending champions Albirex Niigata. Australian coach Vidmar left the Sailors on April 28 to return to his former club, Thai champions BG Pathum.

The big-spending Sailors had beaten Geylang 8-0 last month, but found the Eagles less willing to submit this time.

With Under-21 coach Robin Chitrakar at the helm temporarily, they got off to a good start when Stipe Plazibat fired them into the lead after 22 minutes. The Croatian marksman capitalised on a misplaced pass by Darren Teh to bag his ninth goal of the season.

But their lead lasted just five minutes, after Geylang's Brazilian striker Matheus Moresche gleefully pounced on an error by Sailors custodian Hassan Sunny to level the score.

The strike appeared to spur Geylang, and Sailors defender Jorge Fellipe was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card in the 32nd minute. He had clattered into his compatriot Moresche outside the box, as the former looked to be through on goal.

Five minutes after the break, Moresche had the ball in the back of the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Sailors' jangling nerves were then settled momentarily by a superb strike from Saifullah Akbar, who arrowed a shot from 20m into the bottom corner to restore their lead.

The injury-hit Geylang, however, refused to throw in the towel and Amy Recha came close to a second equaliser, with a volley that sailed just centimetres over the bar in the 79th minute.

The Sailors piled on the pressure in search of a third goal.

But Gabriel Quak was first denied by a superb stop by Geylang goalkeeper Sanders Saurajen, 20, before substitute Faris Ramli cannoned a shot off the upright in added time.

Chitrakar said: "Our main objective was the three points, so I'm definitely satisfied with that.

"We did not start well but we knew it was going to be a tough game where we would have to dig deep, and we did that."

His Geylang counterpart Noor Ali chose to look at the positives, pointing to the debut performances of Saurajen and right-back Ilhan Noor as "the type of Geylang team we want to see, with fighting spirit and hard work".

In yesterday's other game, Hougang United beat Balestier Khalsa 4-3 at the Hougang Stadium, thanks to a late winner by Hafiz Sujad.