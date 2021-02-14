Sailing into deeper waters

Navigating in unfamiliar territory is something Chew Chun-Liang admits he would never do as a navy man. But the new chief executive of the Lion City Sailors (LCS) is ditching his instincts to do just that at the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club.

Chew, 44, joined the Sailors on Dec 7 after a two-year stint as director of operations at the Silver Generation Office of the Agency for Integrated Care. Before that, he had spent 22 years as an officer with the Republic of Singapore Navy and holds the rank of colonel.