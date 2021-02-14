Sailing into deeper waters

Lion City's new chief sees chance to raise the standard of local football as they chase glory

Sailors CEO Chew Chun-Liang sees their SPL-record $2.9 million signing Diego Lopes as "someone who can tell our local boys what it takes to be a professional".
Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Navigating in unfamiliar territory is something Chew Chun-Liang admits he would never do as a navy man. But the new chief executive of the Lion City Sailors (LCS) is ditching his instincts to do just that at the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club.

Chew, 44, joined the Sailors on Dec 7 after a two-year stint as director of operations at the Silver Generation Office of the Agency for Integrated Care. Before that, he had spent 22 years as an officer with the Republic of Singapore Navy and holds the rank of colonel.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 14, 2021, with the headline 'Sailing into deeper waters'.
