Safonov the shootout hero as PSG sink Flamengo to win Intercontinental Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 17 - Paris St Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saved four penalties in a dramatic shootout to hand the French champions the Intercontinental Cup title after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Flamengo in the final on Wednesday.

The Russian goalkeeper was a model of composure to deny four Flamengo penalty-takers as PSG secured a 2-1 victory in the shootout at ‍the Ahmad ​bin Ali Stadium.

It was PSG's sixth title in 2025, with their maiden Intercontinental Cup added to a trophy ‍haul from a golden calendar year that already included Ligue 1, the French Cup, the Trophy of Champions, the Champions League and the European Super Cup.

Luis Enrique’s team had taken the lead through ​Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in ​the first half, only for Jorginho to level for the Brazilian side with a penalty shortly after the hour.

Flamengo, who were gunning for a third major title this year after winning the Brazilian title and the Supercopa do Brazil, proved a tough nut to crack, once again showing the quality of South American football in the wake ‍of the Club World Cup earlier this year.

"We can be proud of ourselves, we played a great match against a tough opponent," said PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

"Now we have ​to continue like this because the toughest part of the season is ⁠still ahead of us."

Both teams traded early chances in an open first half, with PSG initially thinking they had taken the lead when Fabian Ruiz finished into an empty net after a poor clearance by Agustin Rossi.

The goal was overturned following a VAR review, the referee ruling the ball had gone out of play in the buildup.

Flamengo responded by stepping up their pressing and began to unsettle the PSG ​back line, forcing Safonov into action when Bruno Henrique’s shot was blocked and Erick Pulgar followed up with a long-range effort that the goalkeeper saved.

PSG were then dealt a blow on the half-hour when ‌Lee Kang-in, struggling with a left-thigh injury, was forced to leave the ​pitch.

The breakthrough came against the run of play in the 38th minute as PSG struck on the counter. Senny Mayulu’s diagonal pass released Desire Doue down the right and his low cross was only half-cleared by Rossi, allowing Kvaratskhelia to convert from close range with his left foot.

SLENDER LEAD

Flamengo nearly levelled before the interval when Pulgar met Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s corner at the far post but headed narrowly wide, leaving PSG to reach the break holding a slender lead.

PSG appeared in control in the second half, until Marquinhos tripped De Arrascaeta in the box and Jorginho sent Safonov the wrong way with the resulting penalty to equalise in the 62nd minute.

Joao Neves and Doue had chances as PSG pushed for a second but ‍Flamengo held firm and Luis Enrique replaced Doue with Ousmane Dembele.

Flamengo, however, threatened on the break and the French side were forced to defend desperately five minutes ​from time.

PSG had opportunities in quick succession through Neves, Dembele and Barcola in the first half of extra time but Flamengo were physically up to the task.

PSG threw caution to the wind in the ​closing stages with clear chances for Dembele and Barcola, whose deflected shot went just wide in the 117th minute. Nuno ‌Mendes forced a fine save from Rossi one minute later but the final was to be decided on penalties.

Safonov conceded from the first spot kick before denying Saul Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and finally Luiz Araujo. Vitinha and Mendes found the back of ‌the net for PSG, while Dembele's and Barcola's misses proved inconsequential. REUTERS