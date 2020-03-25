Safe hands as football fraternity unite in virus fight

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) head of elite youth Fandi Ahmad distributing hand sanitiser at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) yesterday as part of Project #BYOBclean. It is an initiative by Temasek Foundation to provide free hand sanitiser to households. Players from the local-based Singapore Premier League clubs are scheduled to participate in the initiative at OTH throughout the week as part of the FAS' involvement in the project. FAS deputy president Bernard Tan said: ''This is a time for everyone from all walks of life to come together to stand united in Singapore and help us get through this very difficult time. Football has a role to play and the football fraternity needs to come together to give back to the community that has supported us.''