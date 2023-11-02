Saarbruecken stun Bayern with last-gasp winner in German Cup

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - 1. FC Saarbrucken v Bayern Munich - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbrucken, Germany - November 1, 2023 1. FC Saarbrucken's Marcel Gaus scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - 1. FC Saarbrucken v Bayern Munich - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbrucken, Germany - November 1, 2023 1. FC Saarbrucken's Tim Schreiber celebrates after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - 1. FC Saarbrucken v Bayern Munich - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbrucken, Germany - November 1, 2023 Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller in action with 1. FC Saarbrucken's Tim Schreiber REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - 1. FC Saarbrucken v Bayern Munich - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbrucken, Germany - November 1, 2023 1. FC Saarbrucken fans let of flares inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - 1. FC Saarbrucken v Bayern Munich - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbrucken, Germany - November 1, 2023 1. FC Saarbrucken's Kasim Rabihic in action with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany - Third-tier Saarbruecken stunned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 2-1 with a last-gasp winner on Wednesday to dump them out of the German Cup in the second round.

Marcel Gaus netted the winner for the hosts deep into second-half stoppage time to complete a sensational comeback.

Bayern had taken a first-half lead through Thomas Mueller before Saarbruecken levelled in first-half added time.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made several changes to the team that crushed Darmstadt 98 8-0 on Saturday, leaving top scorer Harry Kane on the bench along with Kingsley Coman while giving 20-year-old Frans Kraetzig made his first start.

The game had been in doubt due to heavy rain but it was the hosts who troubled Bayern more early in the match before the visitors opened their account with their first chance when Kraetzig set up Mueller in the 15th minute.

Bayern, who take on title rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, also had to take defender Matthias de Ligt off midway through the first half with the Dutch international suffering a knee injury.

It got worse before the break for Bayern as defender Kim Min-jae's pass was intercepted and Patrick Sontheimer tapped in from close range.

The Bavarians struggled with their accuracy and paid the price when Gaus fired in the winner with a left-foot shot in the sixth minute of added time. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top