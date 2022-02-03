S. Koreans won't slow down after nailing spot

SEOUL • South Korea coach Paulo Bento has no plans to ease the Taeguk Warriors through the remainder of Asia's World Cup preliminaries next month after guiding the team to a place in November's showpiece.

The Koreans guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A with a 2-0 win over Syria in Dubai on Tuesday, becoming the second Asian team to qualify after Iran last week and stretching the country's run of consecutive World Cup appearances to 10.

Despite missing star forward duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan due to injury, Bento's men had little trouble against the Syrians, scoring in the second half via Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon.

South Korea remain second in the standings, two points behind Iran (22), who beat United Arab Emirates 1-0 courtesy of Mehdi Taremi despite being reduced to 10 men. There are just two more rounds to be played next month but with Bento's side set to host Team Melli, there is still the matter of bragging rights to be earned.

"The most important thing right now is to keep doing well and trying to develop our process and way of playing," the Portuguese said.

"We have two more games to finish this qualifying phase. We have the opportunity to take six more points. We have the opportunity to reach first place in the group. I think that is a goal that is good for us to try to achieve."

The unbeaten side have failed to win only two of their eight qualifiers, drawing with Iraq in the opening game of the third round before being held to a 1-1 draw by Iran in October.

Dragan Skocic's side are also undefeated, so Bento hopes to give his team's supporters something to celebrate. "We hope that in the game against Iran, we can have fans in the stadium and have their support," he said.

"The best way to say thanks to them is to make a good performance and reach a good result."

Group A may be done and dusted but Group B remains highly contested, with Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia vying for the two automatic qualifying berths.

Japan closed to within one point of the Saudis (19) after a 2-0 victory over the leaders at Saitama Stadium. Takumi Minamino and Junya Ito were on target for the Samurai Blue as they handed Herve Renard's side their first defeat of the current round of preliminaries.

The Socceroos are four points behind the Saudis after a 2-2 draw at Oman, with the hosts equalising through Abdullah Fawaz a minute from time.

The third-placed nations in both groups will face off for the right to meet the fifth-placed South American opposition in an intercontinental play-off.

Brazil and Argentina have already punched their tickets to Qatar, with two more automatic places up for grabs.

Uruguay and Chile recorded crucial wins on Tuesday to keep their qualification hopes alive on a night when Ecuador moved a point closer to a guaranteed spot thanks to a 1-1 draw with Peru.

A double from Alexis Sanchez helped Chile beat Bolivia 3-2 away, while Uruguay hammered bottom side Venezuela 4-1 at home.

REUTERS