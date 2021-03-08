S. American qualifiers to resume later

SAO PAULO • South American football's governing body Conmebol on Saturday pushed back two rounds of 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled later this month because of Covid-19 quarantine rules affecting European-based players, and the threat of clubs refusing to release their international stars.

The decision to call off the double match day, which was set to take place on March 25, 26 and 30, was "due to the inability to have all the South American players in a timely manner", it tweeted.

The confederation added that it would study the options available in order to reschedule the postponed matches.

Fifa has given clubs special dispensation to prevent players who may be affected by coronavirus regulations from joining their national sides during the upcoming international window.

Under current UK coronavirus guidelines, players flying into Britain from "red list" countries, including all 10 South American nations, are subject to 10 days' hotel quarantine.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week all threatened to block their players from flying overseas for internationals if they have to quarantine on their return.

Brazil had been due to play Argentina in Recife on March 30, in a meeting of the top two countries in South American qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

The five-time world champions were also set to play Colombia in Barranquilla four days earlier.

But even if the Selecao received the all clear, Colombian Health Minister Fernando Ruiz pointed out that air travel between both countries is suspended due to the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

"Right now, it's difficult to authorise any flight leaving from Brazil and I don't have any justification to authorise such a flight," he told told Blu Radio.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino was also unhappy at the prospect of several of his players being put in quarantine as French government regulations stipulate all arrivals outside of Europe must self-isolate for a week and present a negative Covid-19 test at the end of that period.

Other European nations have moved fixtures to try to avoid travel restrictions. Portugal have announced they will play their "home" World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Turin, Italy, while Norway will face Turkey in Malaga, Spain.

