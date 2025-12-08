Rutter rescues point for Brighton with late equaliser against West Ham

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BRIGHTON, England, Dec 7 - Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday after Jarrod Bowen's stunning second-half goal for the visitors was cancelled out by Georginio Rutter's equaliser in stoppage time.

Bowen's 73rd-minute strike gave West Ham a ray of hope but Rutter pounced at the death to deny the visitors three valuable points that would have taken them out of the relegation zone.

The result leaves West Ham in 18th place with 13 points, two behind Nottingham Forest, while Brighton moved up to seventh with 23 points.

"It feels amazing for the first goal for the season. I am very happy but we only take one point so that is frustrating," Rutter told Sky Sports.

"I think West Ham are very good and they are very compact. We were waiting for them to make a mistake.

"We didn't score in the first half and we have a lot of chances but we scored in the end. We are a good group, so we have to keep going."

GOALLESS FIRST HALF

In a match played in driving rain and swirling winds, both teams managed to create chances in a goalless first half.

West Ham were well-organised but nearly conceded when Rutter smashed a volley on target, only to see Jean-Clair Todibo block his attempt as both teams went into the break at 0-0.

West Ham nearly scored the opener in the second half when Bowen danced through Brighton's defence before forcing a fine save from Bart Verbruggen.

The Dutch keeper was then quickly called into action a second later when Crysencio Summerville attempted an acrobatic volley on the follow-up.

BOWEN STRIKES

West Ham finally got their goal on a counter-attack when they pounced on an error from Jan Paul van Hecke. Although substitute Callum Wilson's pass seemed overhit, Bowen took his shot on the slide from a tight angle to beat Verbruggen.

As Brighton surged forward in search of an equaliser, West Ham were defending for their lives but the home side were eventually rewarded in stoppage time.

Rutter had initially seen an effort saved by Alphonse Areola but Van Hecke made amends for his error when he pounced on the rebound and set up Rutter again as the French forward fired a low shot past the keeper.

Following his celebrations, the 23-year-old grimaced when VAR looked at a possible handball in the build-up but to his relief, the goal was given as the two teams shared the spoils. REUTERS