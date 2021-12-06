Rusty Thais just happy with winning start

Five-time champions Thailand kicked off their Suzuki Cup campaign in unconvincing fashion with a 2-0 win over Timor-Leste at the National Stadium yesterday.

The Thais, ranked 118th in the world, were expected to thump their Group A opponents, placed 76 rungs below them, in the opening match. After all, the Thais ran out 7-0 winners in their last meeting at the 2018 edition.

This time though, both teams headed into half-time level at 0-0.

Substitute Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart before Supachok Sarachat added the second in the 81st minute with a smart finish at the front post after a cross from the right flank.

With no warm-up games before the month-long Asean Football Federation tournament, the ring rust certainly showed for the Thais. This was also head coach Mano Polking's first match in charge of the War Elephants, after taking over from Japanese coach Akira Nishino in September.

He handed a debut to 22-year-old centre-back Kritsada Kaman while also recalling veteran forward Teerasil Dangda back into the starting line-up. The 33-year-old had been left out of their last five games.

But they were clearly missing Japan-based Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan, who were not part of the match-day squad after featuring for their club sides in the J.League on Saturday.

German Polking said he was happy to take all three points in the opening game regardless of the scoreline. He added: "We knew the first match would be difficult. We were anxious going into it. But we controlled the game and we created a lot of chances.

"It's always difficult to play in the first game and especially in a game where the opponents defended deep. Overall, we can play better but for the first step we are just happy with the three points."

He said the return of Chanathip and Theerathon will give his side a boost.

"They are the best players in the region. We are happy that they will be with us from now on.

SUZUKI CUP 2020 TODAY (GROUP B) Cambodia v Malaysia

5.30pm, Bishan Stadium Laos v Vietnam

8.30pm, Bishan Stadium WEDNESDAY (GROUP A) Myanmar v Timor-Leste

5.30pm, National Stadium Philippines v Singapore

8.30pm, National Stadium All on meWatch Ch01 & on-demand

"But today, all credit to my players, they tried their best. Yes, we could be more clinical but I am happy. We want to do better than this and now we will have two great players who will help us to do better," Polking added.

Timor-Leste coach Fabio Maciel said: "I'm proud of my team today especially against a team that is going to be a contender for the championship. We defended well and limited them. We have to be proud of our efforts today."

Thailand will play Myanmar on Saturday while Timor-Leste face the Philippines on the same day.

THE NEW PAPER