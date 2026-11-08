Russo fires Arsenal to WSL win over Liverpool, London City thrash Birmingham

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Nov 8 - Alessia Russo struck twice to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory at Liverpool that keeps them in touch with the chasing pack in the Women's Super League, while London City Lionesses stayed in the hunt with a 4-1 home win over Birmingham City on Sunday.

Four defeats in their opening eight games had left Arsenal trailing in the chase for Europe but Russo's goals either side of Beata Olsson's equaliser claimed the win that leaves them sixth on 13 points, six off third-placed London City.

"Towards the end, we defended for our lives and played with so much passion and pride for the shirt, we threw bodies in front of the goal," Arsenal boss Renee Slegers said. "We got it over the line with character and fight, really proud of that."

With Chelsea held 1-1 by Everton on Saturday and Manchester City thrashing West Ham United 5-0 to move top on 25 points, the Lionesses had no room to slip-up and they raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Poppy Pattinson and Delphine Cascarino.

Oceane Hurtre pulled a goal back for Birmingham before Grace Geyoro and Kadidiatou Diani netted for London City as they remained third in the table on 19 points.

Tottenham Hotspur came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against visiting Brighton & Hove Albion and are in fourth place, three points behind London City and one ahead of Manchester United, who beat hosts Aston Villa 1-0.

Basement side Charlton Athletic took a 2-1 lead at Crystal Palace but conceded twice in the last 10 minutes en route to a 3-2 defeat that leaves them waiting for their first point. REUTERS