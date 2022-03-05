Russia to appeal to CAS against football ban

MOSCOW • The Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against its expulsion from the 2022 World Cup and all international competitions.

Russia were due to face Poland on March 24 in a World Cup play-off, with the winners going on to meet either Sweden or the Czech Republic for one of three remaining European berths.

But on Monday, Fifa and Uefa banned the country from all their competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

That meant Russia cannot qualify for Qatar 2022, while Spartak Moscow, the only Russian side left in European competition, were kicked out of the Europa League.

Their last-16 opponents, RB Leipzig, advanced to the quarter-finals via a walkover.

Russia were also set to play the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in their group at the women's European Championship in England in July, but the team can no longer participate.

"Fifa and Uefa have today decided together all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice," a joint statement then read.

The RFU intends to challenge that decision, saying it planned to launch a single lawsuit against the global and European football governing bodies to "demand the restoration of all men's and women's national teams of Russia for all types of football".

It also added that it planned to seek "compensation for damage" and that the suspension was deemed as "discriminatory".

The RFU statement complained that its international and club teams had been unfairly treated, saying it believed "Fifa and Uefa did not have a legal basis" when deciding on the suspension of Russian teams.

The ban also violated the fundamental rights of the RFU as a member of Fifa and Uefa, including the right to take part in competitions.

"The Russian Football Union was also not granted the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence," a statement said.

"Fifa and Uefa did not take into account other possible options."

The RFU added it "will insist on an accelerated procedure for considering the case".

Fifa originally announced that Russian teams would be allowed to continue under the name of "Football Union of Russia", would play home games on neutral territory and behind closed doors, and the Russian flag and anthem would be banned.

However, those measures were dismissed as "totally unacceptable" by Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza, who added that Poland would not play against Russia, "no matter what the name of the team is".

The Swedes and Czechs also said they would not face the Russian team. Coupled with the International Olympic Committee's call for Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes to be banned, Fifa's hand was forced.

The RFU views this as a bone of contention, saying: "The decision to withdraw the national team from qualification for the 2022 World Cup was made under pressure from direct rivals... which violated the sporting principle and the rules of fair play."

Amid the hostilities, Ukraine's World Cup play-off against Scotland is also in doubt after a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the Ukrainian Association of Football had requested a postponement.

The winners of the game in Glasgow, also set for March 24, are due to face Austria or Wales for a place in the Nov 21-Dec 18 Finals.

In support of Ukraine, all 20 English Premier League captains will wear armbands in the country's national colours of yellow and blue this weekend.

Fans will be encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.

The large screens at grounds will also display "Football Stands Together" against a yellow and blue backdrop.

