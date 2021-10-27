Rotation key as games pile up

LONDON • Having won the League Cup for a record four successive times, the competition is a big part of Manchester City's recent history.

But with seven more games to play before the end of next month, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, the fixture crunch means squad rotation is a must.

City travel to West Ham, flying high in the English Premier League in fourth place, for their round-of-16 League Cup clash today.

The previous round was against third-tier opposition in Wycombe, allowing Pep Guardiola the luxury of fielding a back four comprising entirely of academy products.

That will not be possible at the London Stadium today, given West Ham's strength, but the Spaniard still hopes to give a few of them a run-out as the holders seek to defend their trophy.

"Some of them (will play) but less than against Wycombe because in that moment, we had injured players," Guardiola said.

"We had different circumstances but yes, we will take a look in the next days. We play on Wednesday so we will see in training (on) Tuesday and after, we will see what is the best decision. Some of them are going to play, yes."

One of those youngsters could be Cole Palmer, who some pundits have likened to being on a similar pathway as Phil Foden, now a first-team regular at the Etihad.

The 19-year-old midfielder netted his first goal on his Champions League debut at Club Brugge and is in line for another senior appearance.

Former City striker Paul Dickov told the club website: "He's a supernatural talent. He picks up some fantastic positions, he likes finding little pockets and taking the ball in tight spaces.

"He's going to get better and better but it's about trusting the process - like Phil Foden. Cole is at a stage where Phil was two or three years ago, he's getting game time but isn't always in the squad."

On winning four Cups in a row, Guardiola expressed his pride, saying: "It's good. The League Cup is a tournament in this country and we have done quite well.

"We won it for the fourth time in a row and still we are there. We know which team we are going to face - West Ham away - so it is not an easy one.

"At the same time, we are going to prepare to try to win the game like we do any game in any competition."

Liverpool are also revelling after back-to-back league wins by five or more goals for the first time since 1935 but will give many of their first-team regulars a rest for their trip to Championship outfit Preston following their exploits in the rout of United last weekend.

While assistant manager Pep Lijnders was coy about which youngsters would come in today, he confirmed defender and fellow Dutchman Sepp van den Berg would start.

"He should play, if you want to be chef you need spend a lot of time in the kitchen. What would be our message if... there's a good game to play?" Lijnders said yesterday.

"I wish I could tell you but it would not be smart to tell you the line-up. I cannot speak about it. Our academy is constantly producing new players.

"Every international break we get to see them, so we know what we have. They make an impact in training."

Two other all-Premier League Cup ties are also happening today - Burnley v Tottenham and Leicester v Brighton.

