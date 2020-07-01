Rosy tint to Blues' outlook

LONDON • Frank Lampard has plenty to cheer about of late and things could get even better for the Chelsea boss.

The Blues have been in impressive form, winning their last five games in all competitions despite a suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During this run, they defeated Liverpool 2-0 in the FA Cup in March and Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League last Thursday.

Today, there is more good news as winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner officially join the club from Ajax Amsterdam and RB Leipzig respectively, for a combined fee of nearly £90 million (S$155 million).

Although the duo would not be involved this campaign, Lampard is already looking forward to integrating them into the squad.

Speaking ahead of today's Premier League London derby at West Ham, the manager said during his virtual press conference: "I am in the process of arranging that (their training sessions) now.

"They're both in different positions in the fact that Hakim hasn't played for a long time because of the Dutch league situation (being abandoned and declared void in April) and Timo finished at the weekend.

"We will formulate a plan for them which will look slightly different individually. I'll decide in the meantime how it looks at the training ground, whether that means mixing with the squad or whether it means some physical work in the shorter term.

"Our focus now is to finish the season, and when I feel it is the right time to bring them into the squad then I will look to do that."

Last Sunday's hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester saw them through to the FA Cup semi-finals. With the Foxes struggling in the league too, Lampard's men look set to secure Champions league qualification in his first season in charge.

Chelsea are fourth on 54 points, just one point behind Leicester, who travel to Everton today.

"I am happy to win games," Lampard added. "We showed steel against Man City, it's something we must get better at. We need to keep working and we need to focus on every part of our game."

The secret of his success since the season resumed?

STRONG FOOTING In a short pre-season, the balance of the physical work and tactical work is what you are trying to find. And we managed to get ourselves into a good spot. FRANK LAMPARD, Chelsea manager, on the secret to their good start to the league after the long suspension.

"In a short pre-season, the balance of the physical work and tactical work is what you are trying to find," he said. "And we managed to get ourselves into a good spot."

Forward Christian Pulisic, who impressed with goals in the wins against City and Aston Villa (2-1), is a doubt for today's match after the American was substituted against Leicester because of "tightness in the calf".

Defender Andreas Christensen is fit again after missing the Leicester game with a hip problem, and the Blues will assess him today.

West Ham are still missing two of their most important attacking threats in Sebastien Haller (hip) and Robert Snodgrass (back).

In the other Premier League matches today, Newcastle travel to Bournemouth, while Arsenal host bottom-club Norwich.

The Gunners are still in the hunt for a place in Europe next season but are facing an injury crisis with Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers all on the sidelines.

Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil and David Luiz remain doubtful.

Mikel Arteta's men lie in 10th place, 11 points behind Chelsea with seven games left.

"Every game is going to be a must-win game from now because we have a few teams ahead of us so the margin for error is minimal," the Spanish manager said.

"At home we have to be very strong if we have any chance of finishing in the European places."

REUTERS

WEST HAM V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am