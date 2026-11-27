Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Nov 27 - Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has challenged his players to maintain the mindset that has seen them set a new club record of 10 successive victories in all competitions.

After a tricky start to life as Andoni Iraola's successor, Rose has masterminded an astonishing run of form that has put them fifth in the Premier League and top of the Europa League.

They showed plenty of grit as they battled back from a goal down and being down to 10 men on Thursday to win at Celta Vigo and face Fulham away on Sunday.

"Of course, it feels good because we have a run like we have and we should continue like this," the German said.

"Even if we get a setback, I'm quite sure that we are strong enough to continue and to get back on a run.

"We feel good, but we take nothing for granted and everything is hard work. If we step back or drop in just one area, it's going to get difficult in every competition we play."

Bournemouth are the seventh Premier League club since 2000 to win 10 successive games in all competitions, and victory at Fulham would mean only Manchester City and Arsenal have managed longer runs in the Premier League era.

Manchester City hold the record with 21 successive wins.

Bournemouth did set one record though with their comeback win in north west Spain on Thursday -- becoming the first English club to win their first five European games. REUTERS