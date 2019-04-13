Rose confident Spurs can cope without Kane and Alli

LONDON • Danny Rose insists the feel-good factor sparked by their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will fuel their winning momentum against relegated Huddersfield today despite damaging injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Kane sustained a "significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle" while making a rash challenge on Manchester City's Fabian Delph during Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino fears the England striker could be sidelined for the rest of the season, with further assessment of Kane's ankle by the club's medical staff set for later this week.

Adding insult to injury, England midfielder Alli fractured his left hand in the City tie and may not be fit to face Huddersfield.

Fourth-placed Tottenham are only one point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal as the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League heats up.

Defender Rose said that the buzz from the 62,062-capacity crowds in victories over Crystal Palace in the Premier League and City in Europe have revitalised the squad at just the right moment

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE TODAY Tottenham v Huddersfield Ch102 & Ch227, 7.30pm Burnley v Cardiff Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm Southampton v Wolves Ch103 & Ch228, 10pm Fulham v Everton Ch104 & Ch229, 10pm Brighton v Bournemouth Ch105 & Ch230, 10pm Man United v West Ham Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am TOMORROW Crystal Palace v Man City Ch102 & Ch227, 9.05pm Liverpool v Chelsea Ch102 & Ch227, 11.30pm MONDAY Watford v Arsenal Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 3am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub

"Last week when we played Palace, the atmosphere was brilliant. And, when Hugo saved the penalty (against City), my ears were buzzing because of the fans and how loud it was," he said.

"The plan is to get the stadium back to being a fortress. If you remember the last season at the old White Hart Lane, we were unbeaten. That's the plan now."

For Tottenham to recreate their White Hart Lane stronghold, they need Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen to shine in the absence of Kane and Alli.

Kane, who has scored 24 times this season, is getting used to beginning the rehabilitation process as this is his fifth ankle injury in 21/2 years and comes just six weeks after his return from his previous one.

In each of the last three incidents, Kane recovered ahead of schedule and earlier this year - aided by a spell in the Bahamas - he returned two weeks before expected.

South Korea forward Son did not take long to prove Tottenham are not a one-man team as he hit the winner against City after Kane went off. He also took centre stage during Kane's last absence, scoring four goals in four games.

Terriers boss Jan Siewert claimed that Tottenham could be inhibited by their injury problems.

"With him, they play in different shapes and, when he didn't play, they had other shapes. In a way, it makes it more difficult," he said of how Spurs line up with or without Kane.

"But, for me, it's about how we play, how we solve the challenges they give us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOTTENHAM V HUDDERSFIELD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm