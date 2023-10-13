Wayne Rooney rejected offer in Saudi Arabia before taking Birmingham job

Wayne Rooney said he rejected an offer to manage in the Saudi Pro League before choosing to take charge of Birmingham City.

The former Manchester United and England striker, who previously coached DC United and Derby County, was appointed Birmingham manager on Wednesday with the club lying sixth in the second-tier Championship.

Birmingham's chief executive Garry Cook said he had tried to bring Rooney to the desert kingdom in his previous role as CEO of the Saudi Pro League.

"We discussed Saudi Arabia. It wasn't going to happen," said Cook at a joint press conference with Rooney on Thursday.

A move to Saudi Arabia would have seen Rooney follow former England team mate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed manager of Al-Ettifaq in July.

Rooney said his decision was "no disrespect" to managers who had chosen to move to Saudi Arabia, adding: "For me, I felt my development, my pathway, was a different way.