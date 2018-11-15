Rooney defends England Swansong

LONDON • For arguably the first time since he was that fresh-faced, teenage tyro tearing it up at Euro 2004, Wayne Rooney will be free.

Absolved of the pressure that he now admits became, at times, suffocating in an England shirt, and shorn of the responsibility for carrying a nation's hopes.

Rooney's farewell against the United States today will not only be a celebration, but will also serve as a reminder of what he once had. Wembley may not recognise him.

"I know from my experience that there were maybe times when I didn't enjoy it as much as I should have, so I'm going to enjoy this," the forward, now plying his trade in Major League Soccer for DC United said.

"Partly, it was to do with there being pressure on myself which, obviously, when you're in that mode, you don't want to admit there is pressure to perform.

"I've stepped back from that now and can analyse that there was that pressure. Not pressure from the media or the fans, (but) pressure you put on yourself, which is a different type of pressure... that affects your performances.

"My time has come and gone. Some good games, some bad games. That's the story of my England career. I'll take away being the record goalscorer and representing my country 119 times, and feeling immense pride doing that."

53 International goals Wayne Rooney has, the most any player has for England, in 119 internationals.

That number will swell to 120 caps today when manager Gareth Southgate is likely to beckon Rooney from the substitutes' bench in the second half.

The 33-year-old, whose four young sons will be in a crowd that is expected to be over 65,000, will then be ensconced in the international fold for one final time.

The debate about whether Rooney deserves this send-off two years after his last cap against Scotland, and more than a year after he officially retired from international duty, has swirled in the build-up to a friendly that has been called the "Wayne Rooney Foundation International".

He tip-toed through a minefield of questions on how his cameo came to be agreed, stating that it was a joint decision with the Football Association after 12 months of talks and that he had never demanded to be captain, wear the No. 10 jersey or play 90 minutes.

Rooney also confirmed that he had turned down the chance to play against Nigeria in May because he did not want to disrupt preparations for the World Cup in Russia, where England finished fourth.

Rather than rampant opportunism and hijacking the progress of a young team, Rooney added that he would not have agreed to the appearance had he outstripped Peter Shilton's record haul of 125 caps and hopes that, in future, players who have accomplished landmarks with the Three Lions can be similarly recognised.

"Speaking with the FA, we felt it was right and this was the way the FA wanted," he said. "Also, if I was in a position where this game was going to take the record off Shilton, I would never have played.

"We felt it was a good opportunity to say 'thank you' to the fans, to raise money for underprivileged children who need it desperately."

While the prospect of finding the net one more time for his 54th goal to mark his departure is appealing, it is not something that is keeping Rooney awake.

"To score would be perfect," he said. "But, if it doesn't happen, I won't let it ruin the occasion."

