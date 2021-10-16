Rookie Raphinha on the double

MANAUS (Brazil) • Raphinha will not forget a "memorable" night as he turned in another eye-catching performance for Brazil on Thursday by scoring twice in the home side's 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Uruguay.

Brazil took the lead after 10 minutes when Neymar chested down a pass from Fred and rounded the goalkeeper before firing low between two defenders on the goal-line.

Raphinha, who was making his first start for his country, made it 2-0 after 18 minutes when he bundled home a parried shot from close range and then made it 3-0 after 58 minutes, completing a superb counter-attack.

Luis Suarez scored a consolation goal for Uruguay with a 77th-minute free kick before Gabriel Barbosa restored Brazil's three-goal cushion with a header seven minutes from time.

"This couldn't be more memorable for me," Raphinha said.

"This is me fulfilling my childhood dream. It's so gratifying to score.

"It's going to be very difficult to forget this night."

Neymar and Raphinha could have scored more, with Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera thwarting both in quick succession early in the second half.

It was a measure of Brazil's superiority - they had 13 shots on target compared to their opponents' three - that Muslera was Uruguay's best player on a poor night for the visitors, who have now won only two of their last nine qualifiers.

Brazil are now six points clear in the South American qualifying group, ahead of second-placed Argentina (25), who beat Peru 1-0.

1 Raphinha is the first Leeds United player to ever score for Brazil.

The Argentinians took their unbeaten run to 25 matches and moved a step closer to qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar with their hard-fought win.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal two minutes before the break with a powerful header, while Yoshimar Yotun missed a penalty for Peru.

"You could see we were tired today," admitted Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, after an "exhausting" three matches in a week.

"We got on with it and took the points, which is what we wanted."

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-continental play-off.

Colombia and Ecuador played out a fractious ill-tempered 0-0 draw in Barranquilla that did little to boost either side's qualification hopes as they battle for a top-four finish.

The match lasted more than 15 minutes over the regulation 90 due to two interminable second-half VAR (video assistant referee) breaks.

The first overturned a decision to award Ecuador a penalty while the second, 10 minutes into time added on, eventually chalked off what had appeared to be a winning goal by Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina.

Ecuador are third on 17 points, with one point more than the fourth-placed Colombians.

Chile beat Venezuela 3-0 to record their second successive win.

Erick Pulgar scored twice in the first half, both off Alexis Sanchez assists, and Ben Brereton made it 3-0 17 minutes from time to lift Chile onto 13 points in sixth place.

Venezuela, who have lost nine of 12 qualifiers, are bottom of the group on seven points, four adrift of Peru.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS