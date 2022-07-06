Ronaldo's place in pre-season tour doubtful

LONDON • Wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been given "indefinite leave", according to several media outlets.

The 37-year-old missed training on Monday owing to "family reasons" and, according to reports in The Telegraph and The Athletic, he missed training again yesterday. This has raised doubts whether he will fly out on Friday for United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

The Telegraph reported that it is "unclear" when he will return to training, adding that it all "effectively amounts to a case of indefinite leave".

The Sun, meanwhile, said he was seen driving into Portugal's training base in Lisbon on Monday.

United players who had been away on international duty over the close season were scheduled to link up with the rest of the squad and new manager Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Ronaldo is reported to have told United he wants to be sold, with his agent Jorge Mendes said to have held talks with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to be disappointed by United's decline since he returned to the club from Juventus last year.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the English Premier League last season and missed out on Champions League football.

He reportedly does not believe United can challenge for major honours soon and has allegedly been frustrated by their lack of transfer activity, although Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia yesterday became the Red Devils' first summer signing for £13 million (S$21.8 million) plus another £1.7 million in add-ons.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen looks set to join him on a free transfer.

Multiple media outlets yesterday suggested that Chelsea are considering a move for Ronaldo, with The Athletic reporting that co-owner Todd Boehly and director Behdad Eghbali are "intrigued by the concept of recruiting such an iconic figure".

However, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's views would be key to whether the interest firms up. The German is said to be a long-term admirer of Ronaldo but it is unclear how he might fit into his set-up.

Meanwhile, Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus told Sky Germany: "Ronaldo to Bayern would be sexy. At least you should think through the options and play through them once.

"If Bayern are of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is still physically able to really help for a year or two and that they can invest the transfer fee generated for Robert Lewandowski more or less like-for-like in the Portuguese megastar, I would think about it."

Spanish daily AS have also suggested that Mendes has met Barcelona president Joan Laporta over Ronaldo, who is a legend for their La Liga arch-rivals Real Madrid.

With United maintaining that their star forward is not for sale, former club captain Gary Neville tweeted: "The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it's dealt with decisively and quickly. This can't be a saga that takes the focus away from ETH's (ten Hag) bedding in period for the next two months."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS