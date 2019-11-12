Ronaldo's hot as he comes off but Sarri's cool

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness and attitude yesterday came under the spotlight after he reacted angrily to being hauled off during Juventus' 1-0 Italian Serie A win over AC Milan on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old forward suffered the ignominy of the earliest substitution of his Italian career, in the 55th minute, and did not take kindly to Maurizio Sarri's decision.

He gave the coach a dirty look and directed some words at him as he headed straight down the tunnel.

Ronaldo also reportedly left the Allianz Stadium before the final whistle, but Sarri's tactical switch proved to be justified after his replacement, Paulo Dybala, popped up with the winner.

But if the former Chelsea boss was infuriated by his star player's reaction, he did not show it amid questions over his temper tantrum.

Asked whether Ronaldo, who has scored six goals in 14 games in all competitions this season, had been disrespectful to his teammates, Sarri defended him, saying: "I have no problem with Cristiano.

"He should be thanked as he made himself available despite not being in the best condition.

"If he gets angry when he comes out, this is part of the game. It's only natural a player is going to be irritated about leaving the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there.

"All players who are trying to give their best will have at least five minutes of being annoyed when they are substituted, but a coach would in general be much more worried if he didn't seem upset.

"If it's true that he left (the stadium) before the end, it's a problem to be resolved with his teammates."

Sarri also revealed that Portugal captain Ronaldo had been nursing a knee injury for some time.

"He took a knock in training one month ago and it's affecting him," the Italian added. "He can't train too hard and has difficulty when he kicks the ball."

However, Ronaldo's tantrum cut little ice with former Juventus and England manager Fabio Capello, who told Sky Sport Italia that "it is normal to replace him as, at the moment, he isn't at his best".

He said: "Cristiano is a great champion, nobody argues with that, but he hasn't dribbled past anyone in the last three years. Sarri doesn't need to be brave or show his personality to make that change. It's not nice that he didn't sit on the bench and argued.

"One has to be a champion even when he is replaced, not only when things are going well. He must respect his teammates."

