Ronaldo won't face Vegas rape charges

LOS ANGELES • Cristiano Ronaldo will face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, prosecutors said on Monday.

Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in September last year in a Nevada state court accusing the Portuguese forward of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009, before paying her US$375,000 (S$511,640) in hush money.

Mayorga and Ronaldo, who has maintained his innocence, reached a civil settlement in 2010 and law enforcement did not hear again from her until Aug 28 last year, when she asked police to reopen investigations.

Las Vegas police on July 8 asked the Clark County District Attorney's Office to prosecute the case.

"Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the district attorney's office said in a statement on Monday.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, did not return calls. Attorneys for Mayorga also could not be reached for comment.

Las Vegas police said in January they had formally asked Italian authorities to obtain a DNA sample from Ronaldo. Police did not respond on Monday to e-mails asking if they ever obtained the DNA.

The civil lawsuit, in which Mayorga sought more than US$200,000 in damages, has been moved to federal court.

REUTERS