Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford: Reports

LONDON • All eyes will be centred on Manchester United's Carrington training complex, with Cristiano Ronaldo among 15 players set to return to pre-season training today.

According to multiple media reports on Saturday, the Portugal forward, who has been holidaying in Mallorca and Ibiza with his family, wants to leave Old Trafford this summer if the English Premier League club receive an appropriate offer.

Despite some criticism of the 37-year-old's inability to play a pressing role up front, the veteran star was still United's best player in what was an awful season for the Red Devils, who finished without silverware and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Speculation has been rife about their top scorer, who netted 24 times in all competitions, last season: Whether he can fit into new boss Erik ten Hag's plans, with the former Ajax Amsterdam coach known to favour a mobile, energetic attacker who can act as the first line of defence.

The Times of London said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner believes that he can play at the elite level for another "three of four years" and is unhappy with the prospect of Europa League football.

He is also said to be alarmed by the lack of transfer activity at United.

Despite being linked to the likes of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia among others, the team have yet to make a signing. For the first time since 2010, no new names were confirmed in June.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano yesterday tweeted that the lack of ambition has accelerated Ronaldo's desire to move on.

United are adamant Ronaldo, who has a year left on his contract plus an optional year, is not for sale with the market for top forwards extremely thin, while ten Hag is reportedly keen to work with him.

Should the Euro 2016 winner become available, Bayern Munich are said to be interested in his services as they seek a replacement for their own wantaway star striker and two-time Fifa Best Men's Player Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea are also reportedly hovering around with the Blues also in need of attacking reinforcements, after allowing record signing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan last week. Italian side Napoli are reportedly also interested.

On top of matching his Champions League ambitions, any club seeking to land Ronaldo will have to be able to afford his massive wages.

At £510,000 a week (S$860,222), he is reportedly the highest-paid player in the English top flight, which means only a handful of Europe's elite clubs can consider taking him on.

United will fly to Thailand on Friday for the start of their pre-season tour and it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be on board the club's plane.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS