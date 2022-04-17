Ronaldo treble revives United's top-four challenge

MANCHESTER • Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the 50th hat-trick of his club career to earn below-par Manchester United a 3-2 Premier League victory over Norwich City yesterday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

With Tottenham losing 1-0 at home to Brighton in the earlier game, the door was open for United to close in on the Champions League qualification spots if they beat bottom side Norwich and they just about took advantage.

Young winger Anthony Elanga did the leg work, winning the ball off Norwich defender Ben Gibson before squaring for Ronaldo to net his first goal in five games for club and country. A trademark Ronaldo leap from an Alex Telles corner in the 32nd minute doubled the home side's lead, as all was well inside Old Trafford.

However, Kieran Dowell's goal out of nowhere in first-half stoppage time got the visitors back in the contest, before Finnish forward Teemu Pukki completed the Canaries' comeback to stun the home crowd into silence seven minutes after the break.

Thousands of United supporters had staged a protest against the team's owners before the game, demanding that the Glazer family "get out of the club".

Fans wielding a banner that proclaimed "we want our club back, some things are worth fighting for" marched in unison down Sir Matt Busby Way outside the stadium, before clogging up the Munich Tunnel, underneath the South Stand.

Fans also sang "you're not fit to wear the shirt" in the second half as their team were second best to a team seven points adrift of the Premier League safety zone.

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba was booed by his own fans as he was substituted before Ronaldo stole the show once again with a sensational winner 14 minutes from time to drag United out of the mire once more.

The 37-year-old Portuguese has 15 league goals this season, trailing only Mohamed Salah and Son Hueng-min in the standings. He has also moved on to 99 career Premier League strikes.

United goalkeeper David de Gea paid tribute to him and said: "He scored three very important goals for us. We know we aren't playing very well but we got three points. We should control the game more against Norwich at home.

"A massive win for us. We still have a chance to finish top four and we have to fight for it. We will fight for the top four until the last second."

The win, United's first in four games in all competitions, moved them into fifth on 54 points from 32 matches, with Spurs now just three points in front. United are level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Southampton, but have a game in hand.

Norwich stay bottom on 21 points. Midfielder Dowell could only reflect on the missed opportunity. He said: "Ronaldo proved the difference because he scored the winning goal, but we missed some chances at the other end."

