Ronaldo treasures 'special moments'

FARO (Portugal) • When Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu saved Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half penalty to deny the Manchester United forward a record 110th international goal for Portugal, the headlines wrote themselves.

Ireland looked to be holding on for a famous World Cup qualifying victory in Portugal on Wednesday, but, as he so often does, Ronaldo had the last word with two late headed goals to break Irish hearts - and the world record.

"I'm so happy, not only for the record but for the special moments with two goals at the end," the 36-year-old said after the 2-1 win.

"It was so tough, but we have to appreciate what the team did, they and the fans believed until the end of the game."

It had been a frustrating night for Portugal as Ireland defended resolutely after taking the lead from a John Egan goal and largely restricted the hosts to potshots from distance.

Ronaldo saw his penalty saved after Jeff Hendrick was deemed to have fouled Bruno Fernandes, who will also be his new clubmate.

The Portugal captain appeared to lash out at Dara O'Shea, who kicked the ball away in the build-up to the spot kick as a VAR (video assistant referee) review was taking place. But he was not punished by the referee and he made Ireland pay.

In the 89th minute, Ronaldo lined up a free kick on the edge of the box but the 19-year-old Bazunu again repelled his effort. However, he simply refused to be denied.

His movement was impeccable, darting this way and that to free himself from the attentions of the defence and get on the end of substitute Goncalo Guedes' cross to power in a headed equaliser.

That took him past Iranian Ali Daei's total of 109 international goals and he repeated the feat in the 96th minute with another header to move on to 111.

"The motivation comes from the desire I have to continue playing football, also from this last contract I signed (at United), in which I was happy to return home," added Ronaldo.

"Scoring goals, putting on a show and winning titles, that's what I like the most."

While his night was almost perfect after he also equalled Sergio Ramos' European mark of 180 caps, there was a small blemish. He was booked for taking his shirt off while celebrating the winning goal, meaning he will miss Portugal's trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

That may be good news for United, however, as Ronaldo is expected to play the first match of his second spell at the Premier League club against Newcastle United at home four days later.

His impressive performance even at the age of 36 can only bode well for United, with club captain Harry Maguire claiming that the Portuguese star is the "greatest player to play the game".

"It's amazing to have Cristiano join us, and come back home," he said on Wednesday.

"His career speaks for itself. I think (the players) will learn so much from him.

"It has happened so quickly it has probably not sunk in properly but it is amazing for the club - the atmosphere he will create around the place and the mentality he can bring to the squad."

Portugal sit top of Group A with 10 points from four matches, although Serbia are only three points behind with a game in hand.

The group winners qualify automatically for next year's Finals in Qatar, with the runners-up heading into the play-offs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS