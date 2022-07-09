Ronaldo to skip United's Thai and Aussie tour games

Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia after the Portugal striker was given additional time off to deal with a family issue.

Ronaldo was absent on Monday when new United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed the club's international players to Carrington for the start of pre-season training.

The forward told the club he was dealing with a family matter and remained absent on Thursday.

As a result, Ronaldo was not part of the group that left for Bangkok yesterday and there is no estimate of when he will link up with United, who face Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday before flying to Australia. It emerged over the weekend that the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford after growing unhappy with their poor form since his return last year.

United missed out on a Champions League place after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

However, United insist Ronaldo will be part of the squad this season amid reported interest from Chelsea and Napoli.

A United spokesman told the Manchester Evening News: "Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale."

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season and was named the club's Player of the Year, but United's wait for a first trophy since 2017 dragged on.

While Ronaldo would have been a focus of marketing activities during the pre-season tour, The Athletic said the club would not face any sanction due to his absence, noting "there is no contractual clause tied to any player".

Sky Sports have reported that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been compiling a dossier outlining the "Ronaldo effect" and pitching the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's considerable sponsorship, social media and new markets influence to club executives such as new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

The Blues remain the most likely destination for Ronaldo, with The Athletic reporting that Boehly and Chelsea director Behdad Eghbali are "intrigued by the concept of recruiting such an iconic figure".

Former United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, all-but announced his return to Juventus on a free transfer yesterday when he posted on social media a video filmed on the plane taking him to Italy from Miami.

In it, he said "see you soon" in Italian while wearing clothes in Juve's colours of black and white. He is set to sign a deal which will earn him a reported €8 million (S$11.4 million) a season before extras.

Meanwhile, winger Steven Bergwijn has joined Ajax Amsterdam from Tottenham on a five-year deal for a Eredivisie transfer record of €31.5 million, the Dutch club announced yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS