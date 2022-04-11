Ronaldo sorry for clash with young fan

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday apologised for knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a young supporter as he left the pitch after Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Everton, which further damaged their top-four hopes.

Footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal captain, 37, clashing with a fan as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.

A Facebook user named Sarah Kelly posted a message that read: "Can't believe I'm saying this but Ronaldo smashed Jake's phone out of his hand while he was recording him coming off at full time.

"I'm shocked that a professional footballer can assault a child like this... These football players are thugs! He's a dad himself, how would he feel if this was done to his kid?"

United are looking into the incident involving the forward, who replied on Instagram: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

However, Merseyside police yesterday tweeted a probe had been launched.

"@MerseyPolice can confirm that they're carrying out an investigating following an incident at the #EveMan match at Goodison involving a player as they were walking off the pitch and will be speaking to all parties involved."

United's lacklustre performance at relegation-threatened Everton left them in seventh place in the table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, and with a vastly inferior goal difference.

Both teams have just seven matches left for the season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE