Ronaldo scores, Portugal qualify for Euro 2020

It was a mixed day for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now agonisingly one short of a century of international goals even as he helped his country secure a spot at next year's European Championship with a 2-0 away win over Luxembourg. The veteran forward was kept largely quiet in the Group B clash but eventually added to his tally in the 86th minute with a close-range finish. The reigning European champions' opening goal came from Bruno Fernandes' first-half strike. Portugal finished second, three points behind group winners Ukraine, who drew 2-2 away to Serbia, who will be in the play-offs. Dusan Tadic's early penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by Roman Yaremchuk in the 32nd minute. Serbia retook the lead after the interval through Aleksandar Mitrovic but the visitors snatched a point when Artem Besyedin scored in injury time.