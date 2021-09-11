Ronaldo 'ready to go' in his second coming

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United when they host Newcastle in the English Premier League today.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the Portugal captain, who has been training with the club over the past week after being released early from international duty, will play some part in front of what is expected to be a full Old Trafford crowd.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus on a two-year deal on transfer deadline day and will be looking to add to his 118 goals with the Red Devils, having won eight major trophies in six seasons from 2003-09.

While Solskjaer did not confirm if the forward would start, he revealed the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had lifted the mood at the Theatre of Dreams.

Hailing his "winner's mentality", the Norwegian said at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team, had a good week with us. He'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure.

"We've got mutual respect for each other (as former teammates), but he knows I've got to make the decisions when to play (him), when not to play.

"It's my job to get the best out of him, that comes from communication. He doesn't need me to tell him what to do.

"Everyone is going to look up to him and he is going to be a leader in this dressing room."

The 36-year-old will don the iconic No. 7 shirt again and Solskjaer said its former owner, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, had no qualms about handing it over.

"Edinson has been remarkable, played really well last season... To pass up his shirt shows the respect he's got for Cristiano and respect the other way. Two top pros, players and human beings," Solskjaer added.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, a former United player, yesterday admitted the Magpies were facing a "big challenge" in trying to spoil Ronaldo's homecoming party.

Calling him "the best player in the world", he said: "It's a terrific signing by Manchester United. It's quite an incredible story of him going back. And I'm sure they could have sold out Old Trafford 10 times over if they wished. It's been quite remarkable."

In an earlier interview with former teammate Wes Brown that was published on the club website, Ronaldo declared he had re-signed with the aim of ending their four-year trophy drought.

Derby manager and United all-time goalscorer Wayne Rooney and pundits like Graeme Souness believe the return of the prodigal son makes the Red Devils title challengers and a first league title since 2013 - Alex Ferguson's final year - is not out of the question.

"I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again," Ronaldo told Brown.

"I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years."

REUTERS

MAN UNITED V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm