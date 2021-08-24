Ronaldo not fully fit but comes on as sub

MILAN • Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season despite being picked on the bench for their opening fixture of the new Serie A campaign at Udinese, club director Pavel Nedved insisted on Sunday.

Sky Sport Italia claimed the 36-year-old asked not to be picked in the starting line-up as he still hopes to leave the 36-time Italian champions before the transfer window closes.

However, Nedved said that the decision to not start the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has been subject to intense speculation about his future, was a "shared decision" between Ronaldo and returning coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"You shouldn't try to create sensationalised stories where there aren't any," he said. "He isn't at peak fitness, and the coach tried to pick the best possible line-up for now... The decisions were made in order to be as competitive as possible today. He is absolutely staying..."

The Portuguese still entered the fray in the 59th minute, with the visitors leading 2-1 after strikes by Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

Roberto Pereyra pulled one back from the spot before Ronaldo, Serie A's top scorer last season, was introduced and Gerard Deulofeu equalised with seven minutes to go.

Ronaldo was denied a last-gasp winner to save Juve after his stoppage-time header was ruled out for offside and Allegri, back for a second spell with the Old Lady after a two-year break from football, later brushed off the controversy over his omission.

"Cristiano is OK... It's the start of the season and seeing the condition everyone is in and thinking about the game, especially at the beginning, I put him on the bench knowing that there would be a need for him to come on," he said.

"He made himself available, like everyone. He played well, even scored a goal but unfortunately, it didn't stand."

Elsewhere, Jordan Veretout's double helped Roma earn a 3-1 win over former club Fiorentina in their season opener on Sunday, as Jose Mourinho got off to a perfect start on his return to Serie A.

The Portuguese, who was sacked by Tottenham in April, last managed in Italy 11 years ago as Inter Milan boss, winning the treble.

