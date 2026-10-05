Ronaldo-less Portugal beat Norway to reach Nations League quarters

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Portugal's Goncalo Ramos (right) celebrate with teammate Joao Felix after scoring a goal against Norway in the Group A4 clash.

PORTO - Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 without sulking superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Oct 4 to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals.

Goncalo Ramos secured victory for Jorge Jesus’s Portugal in the Group A4 clash after Joao Cancelo’s rocket levelled Kristoffer Ajer’s stunning opener for Norway.

Portugal played out the final minutes with 10 men after Francisco Conceicao was dismissed for two yellow cards in the space of a few seconds for dissent after he appealed for a penalty unsuccessfully.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Ronaldo walked out on the squad on Sept 30 ahead of the previous game against Denmark, after Portugal’s all-time top goalscorer learned he would not start.

Portugal are now guaranteed to finish in the top two spots in the group, thus granting them passage to the last eight in March 2027.

“Cristiano is our captain, the best player Portugal has ever had,” Cancelo told RTP.

“Things will certainly end in the best way (with Ronaldo) but the important thing is the four victories.”

Norway took the lead in Porto against the run of play with a stunning effort from Brentford defender Ajer after 36 minutes.

The Norwegian met a bouncing ball on the edge of the box perfectly to bend it into the top corner.

However, two minutes later Barcelona defender Cancelo scored a similarly superb goal, rifling home from around 20 yards.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland fired across the face of goal after an hour and was replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen a few minutes later.

Norway's forward Erling Haaland (left) congratulates Portugal's forward Goncalo Ramos after their Nations League match in Porto on Oct 3. Portugal won 2-1. PHOTO: AFP

Nations League holders and two-time record champions Portugal nosed in front when AC Milan striker Ramos, starting in place of Ronaldo, tucked home from close range.

Ramos was teed up by Joao Felix, who reached Vitinha’s lofted pass and put it on a plate for the forward.

Ramos scored for a third consecutive game, and helped Portugal seal back-to-back wins since 41-year-old forward Ronaldo left the squad.

Conceicao’s foolish dismissal left Jesus’s team in a tough spot for the final few minutes. The Juventus winger was about to be replaced by Pedro Neto but his complaints led to a red card before the substitution could happen.

Portugal held on to triumph for the fourth time in four games in the group, completing a successful first international window for 72-year-old coach Jesus, despite the Ronaldo controversy.

“Any player who comes to the national team is welcome, obviously. If Cris returns, we’ll be here to receive him with open arms,” said Portugal defender Nuno Mendes. AFP